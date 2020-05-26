Area Arrests for May 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Harold Ray Sharit Jr., 51, 909 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Denny Ray Wilson, 28, 2380 Lake Francis Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence), third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass.
• Melissa Yvette Dobie, 38, 1410 Belton Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fugitive from justice (forgery, Texas).
• Cameron Lee Osborne, 28, 263 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Timothy Cash Smith, 58, 185 Center Hill Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, felony driving while license is suspended or revoked and being a habitual offender.
• David Lee Carter, 61, 1200 Autumn Court-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Casey Dale Craig, 24, 2710 Brown Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, battery and three counts of felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Sherri Taylor Daniels, 48, 1924 Brady Drive-Apt. 1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property.
• Alecia Alona Driggins, 37, 5057 Ravenwood Drive, Marietta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft of an automobile.
• Cybill Brianna Headrick, 32, 184 Center Hill Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, safety belts violation, failure of driver to exercise due care, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Wesley Courtland Smith, 22, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving on the wrong side of the road and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Lee Watkins, 22, 650 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and open container violation.
