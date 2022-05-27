Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Wilson Enrique Reynoso, 25, 1178 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a seat belts violation.
• Jamie Ann Cornette, 43, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property and felony failure to appear.
• Emily Lane-Elizabeth Ray, 24, 2111 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Sharon Lynn Wasserman, 50, 1045 Factory St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft, entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Brittany Renee Welborn, 31, 401 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Elick Nathaniel Carpenter, 50, 3135 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property, loitering/prowling, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• Defredic Jon’taye Robards, 22, 1126 Larchmont Ave., Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, taillights violation, safety belts violation and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Christopher Eric Webb, 48, 1107 Penrose Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and a safety belts violation.
