Area Arrests for May 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Douglas Grant, 40, 219 Lakeview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; aggravated assault; misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Billy Ray Thrasher, 43, 3236 Shepard Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, brake lights violation and possession of marijuana.
• Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, 1461 Raider Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and unlawful use of central lane.
• Adrian Jamar Daniels, 34, 106 Hardy Ave. S.W., Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception and financial transaction card fraud.
• Matthew Aaron Marshall, 27, 263 Mack Johnson Road, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Coy Wayne Clark, 28, 444 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without a valid license and a tag light violation.
• Joseph Daniel Headrick, 36, 131 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Ricky Windell Holloway Sr., 57, 130 Citizen St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, running a red light and reckless driving.
• Britney Diane Nugent, 28, 496 Horseshoe Way-J102, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving, running a red light, failure to yield while turning left, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended, revoked or canceled registration and driving without insurance.
