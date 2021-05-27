Area Arrests for May 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Clifford Wallace Dixon, 28, 64 Center Grove Road, LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possess/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana, speeding and four counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Sanna Faye Dunn, 35, 231 Jim Walls Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Jerome Flood, 28, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Lillian Yvonne Helton, 32, 2477 Highway 299, Wildwood, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• Elizabeth Manuel-Marroquin, 20, 1115 Dozier St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery, possess/display/use false/altered identification, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Stephanie Jewell Marshall, 36, 125 Robin Hood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Lonnie Howard Overby, 53, 206 Cheyenne Trail, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and parole violation.
• Jamilya Latice Sanders, 34, 1004 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent and felony probation violation.
• Ronald Lee Stansell, 72, 3722 S. Dixie Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling), felony interference with government property and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny from a building.
• Natasha Lynn Taylor, 32, 793 Liberty Drive-28, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, third-degree forgery and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Marcus Sintel Williams, 42, 707 Trove Drive, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, battery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• Antonio Shawn Saunders, 44, 4302 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), driving without a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and two counts of giving false information to a law officer.
