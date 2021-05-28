Area Arrests for May 29/30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Koti Darrell Dillard, 26, 424 McCamy Sumach Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee, for possession of meth with intent to resell).
• Jennifer Michelle Green, 31, 154 Locomotive Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dickie Lee Haynes, 52, 743 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 21, 208 E. School St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with computer or electronic pornography.
• Donald Joseph King, 49, 1704 White Oak Lane-21, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Earnest Lee Latimer, 46, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-203, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Johnny Dewayne Manis, 49, 117 Farrar Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Julia Yadira Mendoza, 28, 2507 Todd Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Lucio Morin-Padron, 49, 951 Twin Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with an expired license.
• Bobby Joe Rogers Jr., 53, 220 W. Gordon Ave.-A, Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and possession of meth.
• Manuela Rojas-Rangel, 41, 2951 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, lights violation and driving without a valid license.
• Keisha Denee Smith, 42, 192 Caylor Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without a license, driving too fast for conditions and DUI (less safe).
• Rodney Edward Smith, 34, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-421, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Raven Montana Tate, 21, 404 W. Cuyler St.-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Melvin Lamar West, 42, 1322 Cleo Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated sodomy and incest.
• Michael Lloyd Holmes, 43, 289 Crest Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery.
