Area Arrests for May 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacob Alvie Manis, 25, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with knowingly driving a motor vehicle with a suspended, canceled or revoked registration and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Johnathon Lee Cockburn, 24, 1890 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle).
• George Edward Johnson, 70, 3035 Pine Manor Court, Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tesla Paige Long, 25, 702 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Isaac Joshua Mauldin, 27, 2067 Waterloo Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Charles David Vance, 43, 342 Keith St.-11, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
