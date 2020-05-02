Area Arrests for May 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Shaquae Divine Robinson, 26, 2904 Vine Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Justin Tyler Bynum, 28, 435 Centre Drive, Rossville, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), violation of family violence order, criminal attempt to commit a felony and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.