Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Douglas Arrendale, 38, 826 Shugart Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Rodger Lee Baynes, 43, 746 New Hope Church Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Heather Barrett Brown, 45, 4768 South Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Otto Balbino Diaz-Reynoso, 32, 87 Princeton Ave.-87, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (family violence, weapon), third-degree cruelty to children and simple battery (family violence).
• Gloria B. Madrigal, 22, 330 Imperial Blvd., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 31, 2756 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Dewayne Patton, 22, 1011 N. Hamilton St.-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor failure to appear, two counts of felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, influence or attempt to influence the winning of prizes through the use of fraud/tampering with equipment or material, misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property, second-degree criminal damage to business property, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), felony probation violation and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Juan Adame-Luna, 44, 311 W. Tyler St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and speeding.
• Christopher Ray Bunn, 39, 104 School St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Davy Lee Chastain, 48, 2283 Mill Creek Road S.W.-9, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Kevin Lee Chastain, 33, 144 Ault Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 drug and trafficking cocaine.
• Michael Ronald Cook, 44, 556 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joey Brent Goswick, 40, 201 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, misdemeanor theft by deception, felony probation violation and improper lane change or usage.
• Earnest Lee Latimer, 46, 261 Twin Lakes Road-203, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Angel Padilla, 18, 927 Rachel St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving without insurance, passing in no-passing zones, reckless driving and instruction permit only (Class C) violation.
• Demetria Shambrea Teal, 25, 3733 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI.
• Emily Jane Coker, 26, 3733 Lake Katherine Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Carl Ray Pittman, 42, 2631 Roberts Circle S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Brittany Renee Welborn, 30, 401 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to yield while turning left, lights violation and failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway.
• Denna Felicia Cothron, 57, 5 Fine St., Rossville, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Isabella Hassett, 36, 400 Barbara Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
• Fred Bardy Heath Jr., 33, 1320 Winton Drive-A10, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation and driving without a valid license.
