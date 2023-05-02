Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Maryville, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old McDonald, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with three counts of simple battery against law enforcement personnel, attempt/conspiracy to commit financial identity fraud, felony interference with government property, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• A 61-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree forgery (check).
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks) and felony probation violation.
• A 52-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to animals.
• A 44-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.