Area Arrests for May 30-31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Johnathon Lee Cockburn, 24, 1890 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle), possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Brianna Dalton, 25, 1890 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Timothy Dale Brown, 54, 1033 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Matthew Wilbergene Dover, 34, 275 Raindance Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mollie Denise Hammock, 22, 4519 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Tonja Kay Holliday, 44, 1873 Flair Knoll Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of meth, open container violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Devin Vance Lumpkin, 25, 826 Shugart Road-D2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Roberto Reynoso-Rafael, 42, 1620 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession, display or use of false or altered ID; aggravated identity fraud; driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• Frank Ivan Ryan Jr., 51, 1033 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Tyler Clayton Stanley, 22, 800 Blance Road-E28, Cedartown, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Charles David Blackwell, 58, 1863 Dawnville Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Rocky Lane Goforth, 50, 1737 Ball Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Juan Melgarejo-Atilano, 29, 129 Kennedy Way-D3, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• William Carl Dustin Norman, 41, 2256 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.