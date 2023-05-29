Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Resaca woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of meth.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of meth.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
• A 42-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• A 26-year-old Resaca woman was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Cohutta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance, DUI and knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• A 20-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license, headlights violation and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and DUI (endangering a child).
• A 32-year-old Sugar Valley man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 31-year-old Cohutta man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 50-year-old Resaca man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, trafficking meth (possession) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• A 37-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), felony theft by taking/larceny/other, two counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks), financial transaction card fraud, two counts of refund fraud ($500 or less), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled/elder/resident.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and simple battery (family violence).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.