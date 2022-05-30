Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joan Magan, 34, 393 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ronny Lamar Mitchell Jr., 24, 393 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor motor vehicle theft and felony motor vehicle theft.
• William Enrique Reynoso, 25, 1178 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts); DUI; possession of marijuana; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; driving while license is suspended/revoked; and seat belts violation (adults).
• Jerry Lee Farner, 41, 856 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with discharge of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationers.
• Emily Lane-Elizabeth Flay, 24, 2111 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Jordan Baldridge, 32, 2626 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Bruce Walter Bender, 63, 735 Sanders Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and contempt of superior court.
• Wilfredo Contreras-Rosales, 42. 703 Hampton Court-24, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and lighted headlights and other lights required.
• John Charles Gale, 46, 4406 Shadow Lane-238, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Felipe Antonio Galdamez-Landaverde, 505 Foxwood St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated child molestation.
• Cheryl Lynn Horn, 53, 205 Jim Walls Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Carl Lee Thompson, 54, 1003 24th St., Valley, Alabama, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s office with being a fugitive from justice.
• Aldre Yobani Cobon-Gomez, 27, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, improper left/right turn and driving without a valid license.
• Zackary Tyler Davis, 27, 3514 Woodlawn Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, failure to use a signal and driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios).
• Michael Garrett Elrod, 23, 2167 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to affix revalidation device, driving while license is suspended/revoked (first offense), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and Georgia handsfree law violation.
• Maurisio Fraire, 29, 516 Parkside Place-41, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Christopher Lee Garrison, 47, 151 Frances Drive-C, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear (two counts).
• Brianna Parker, 23, 304 Lincoya Bay Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• Miguel Angel Perez, 23, 176 N. Whitfield Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jampierau Sanchez-Tamayo, 29, no address listed, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Gage Tyler Stokes, 26, 197 Shephard Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone and failure to maintain lane.
• Ira Bradley, 32, 1915 Heathcliff Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating without a proper tag and running a red light.
• Aaron Keith Clark, 32, 117 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, theft by shoplifting, theft by deception, felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law officers.
• Charles Dustin Davenport, 35, 1106 McClure Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michael Douglas Dison, 34, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Robert Joseph Gallo, 31, 1426 May Ave. S.E., Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, expired license plates and DUI (less safe).
• Connie Michelle Glenn, 51, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Russell Timothy Hester, 55, 66 Shadow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Thomas Benjamin Taylor, 25, 130 Church Road, Rosedale, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with being a fugitive from justice.
• Kohl Ashten Wheeler, 32, 155 Oakland Trail St., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Charles C. White, 22, 385 Head Cemetery Road, Russellville, Kentucky, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Pamela Chris Winkler, 49, 197 Luffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Wensheng Zhou, 46, 5340 Cheltenham Drive, Troy, Michigan, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana, possession/trafficking in marijuana and tinted or tinted or obscuring tags.
• Jerald Eugene Anderson, 32, 130 Green Bay Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation (two counts) and tag light required.
• Jordan Deandre Childs, 28, 809 Clark St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Bailey Ryan Jones, 18, 1704 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), open container violation and speeding.
• Michael Wayne Moore, 21, 1418 Burgess Drive-39, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Desanne Raywell, 26, 824 Shugart Road-B8, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of meth.
