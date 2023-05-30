Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 51-year-old Fort Smith, Arkansas, man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence, safety belts violation, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 45-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• A 59-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance and a headlights violation.
