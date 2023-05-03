Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 39-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing/attempting to elude police, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• A 30-year-old Crandall man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking illegal drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• A 39-year-old Dawsonville man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with public drunk and first-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 59-year-old Resaca woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 54-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 41-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of manufacture/delivery/possession to distribute meth, possession of meth, trafficking cocaine (sales), possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, trafficking opium or a derivative, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• An 18-year-old Forest Park man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 54-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, improper backing and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 40-year-old Ringgold man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
