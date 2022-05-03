Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Glenn Lewis Corn, 74, 800 Barney Pierce Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tammy Yvette Epperson, 54, 154 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Amberly Nicole Hancock, 25, 172 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• David Richard Neighbors Jr., 55, 153 Wolfe St., Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), terroristic threats and acts, simple battery and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Transito Donaldo Ramos-Lainez, 33, 2406 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• Jeffery Wayne Branson, 35, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, sale of a schedule 1/2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Richard Trevor Justin Corn, 38, 800 Barney Pierce Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Roman Edwards, 46, 526 Lower Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of opium, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Natashia Jean Neighbors, 32, 2693 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
