Area Arrests for May 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tara Denese Bermudez, 41, 100 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• RC Junior Brackett, 49, 53 Sasha Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and change of address or name required within 60 days.
• Jazmine Mitchell Hughes, 25, 84 Haswell Lane, Trenton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Megan Kendra Lowery, 28, 121 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Thomas Jake Mull, 33, 230 Broad St.-B, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Sonny Neesmith, 22, Baxley, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michelle Lynn Tucker 42, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Gordon Kirk Albertson, 53, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Dustin Shane Dilbeck, 32, 235 Buford Ridley Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of meth and two counts of child molestation.
• Crystal Lynne Gray, 38, 464 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and simple assault (family violence).
• Andrew Douglas Allen Griffith, 32, 166 Lower Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper backing, permitting an unauthorized minor to drive, driving without insurance and a safety belt violation (9 to 17 years old).
• Thabetha Luna, 48, 1104 Walston Ave.-A104, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Trey Edward Mantooth, 23, 2720 Sir Jon Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Kaila Breanne Phillips, 26, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Carol Ann Williams, 50, South Dixie Highway-8, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear and public indecency.
• Jeremy Dale Andis, 28, 206 Bernita Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Nicholas Garcia, 21, 51 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Elijio Geronimo-Ramirez, 29, 213 W. Matilda St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Henry Floyd Hall, 62, 292 Bahama Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and running a red light.
• Shaquon Nathaniel Moore, 29, 1110 Brookwood Lane-42, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and taillights violation.
• Angel Eduardo Orozco, 18, 934 Ebony Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstruction of an officer resulting in injury and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Oscar Eric Torres, 18, 902 Cascade Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with child molestation, burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and statutory rape.
• David Deangelo Roberts, 33, 2131 W. Cedar Lane S.W., Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
