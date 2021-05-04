Area Arrests for May 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jarrett Michael Hughes, 22, 821 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brian Arby Jones, 43, 941 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possess/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and parole violation.
• Kristi Lynn Page, 39, 3340 S. Ward Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Eloy Arredondo, 20, 1621 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Michael Edward Bellas, 52, 1706 Chestnut Oak Drive-89, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and parole violation.
• Dakota Don Everett, 24, 223 Edd Ridley Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Justin Frank Bartley, 32, 348 Douthitt Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Corey Madison Cochran, 25, 442 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony and criminal trespass of property without permission.
