Area Arrests for May 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tommy Dale Long, 20, 307 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, no operating brake lights or signal devices, improper lane change or usage, speeding, taillights violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, improper passing and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Cynthia Shields, 54, 100 Shorty Lents Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Tammy Sue Carroll, 48, 2466 First St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Timothy Todd Green 56, 2246 Rocky Face Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
• George David Grooms, 55, 1900 Mountain Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), reckless driving and failure to stop or yield when emerging from an alley or driveway.
• Virginia Cara Lively, 44, 4169 Alf St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Christopher Dale Morehead, 49, 3100 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, safety belts violation and hit and run.
• Morgan Marie Vidaurri, 28, 2406 First St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
