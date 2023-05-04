Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 51-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence), aggravated stalking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
