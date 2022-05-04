Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Damian Evans, 36, 617 N. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Lee Harper III, 30, 69 Skylark Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving with no proof of insurance.
• Dorothy Marie Hedges, 53, 630 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery.
• Amanda Faye Lay, 29, 2850 Kellogg Creek Road, Acworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Felicia Lacraie Adams, 47, 3301 Garden Lakes Parkway-24B, Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation.
• Charles Vernon Curlin, 55, 145 Ogles Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Charles Rodney Fugate, 50, 296 Swinney Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), felony probation violation and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Tommy Dewayne Hicks, 43, 1239 Derby Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without a valid license and lights violation.
• Katelyn Jones, 26, 4228 Forest Plaza Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Misty Michele Moore, 34, 3371 Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Donna Pauline Myers, 42, 816 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Quaterrio D. Owens, 19, 9328 Chastain Place, Cordova, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked and two counts of speeding.
• Telina Elizabeth Wasserman, 49, 134 Lambeth Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Barry Williams, 47, 156 Crow Road, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Samantha Nicole Delgado, 23, 1 Malone Drive, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle; felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; speeding; driving on a divided highway, controlled access road or emergency lane; reckless driving and safety belts violation.
