Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• A 36-year-old Resaca man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• A 66-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 63-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 53-year-old Pine Mountain woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
• A 61-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, safety belts violation, running a red light and reckless driving.
• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, DUI and driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle.
