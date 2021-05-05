Area Arrests for May 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kevin Arthur Buckley, 54, 8781 Highway 411 S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Justin Frank Bartley, 32, 348 Douthitt Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Bianca Lumpkin, 29, 175 Poinsettia Way, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime (drugs).
• Jennifer Leann Marlow, 34, 390 Smith Road, Clinton, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony bail jumping and felony failure to appear.
• Santos Cross Perez, 24, 1414 Allen Road W., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated sodomy against the will of the other person or with a person who is less than 10 years of age, statutory rape and felony probation violation.
• Kentavious Bernard Riley, 30, 505 W. 23rd Ave.-F, Cordele, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), felony theft by taking/larceny and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Kevin Lamar Walraven, 40, 150 Haley Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.
• Rema Lynn Morgan, 62, 826 Duvall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI; hit and run; driving with a suspended or revoked license (second offense within five years); and following too closely.
