Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Felicia Jean Allen, 32, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alyssa Suzanne Ambrose, 32, 1125 Brookstone Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Brandon Keith Ballard, 40, 295 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Daniel Rose Farrar, 30, 201 Squirrel Ave., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure of driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios).
• Tyler James Gall, 28, 1033 Valley Rescue Mission Road, Hamilton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private) and loitering/prowling.
• Shannon Sherry Lewis, 47, 185 Heddon Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Arnoldo Reyes Jr., 25, 322 Shannon Drive, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Audreyauna Marie Rodriguez, 27, 522 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Demond Cleveland Hawkins, 44, 156 Little Pine Drive S.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
