Area Arrests for May 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adrienne Paige Bingham, 29, 124 School St., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth and violation of parole.
• Micheal Allen Garner, 59, 1104 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI-less safe, open container violation and failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on.
• Johnathan Kyle Horn, 30, 1128 Callahan Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and insufficient use of turn signals.
• Lee Andrew Mitchell, 41, 1632 Bradley Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Dana Michelle Williams, 52, 183 Confederate Way, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Justin Clarence Williams, 31, 183 Confederate Way, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by taking.
