Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alvin Devan Barthel, 31, 512 E. Third Ave., Cordele, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Justin Joseph Gembe, 17, 1377 Dustin Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, speeding and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Donna Larene Melton, 60, 709 Crane Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
• Joseph William Parks Jr., 31, 106 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Joseph William Parks Sr., 59, 106 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Mark Josiah Springston, 34, 2754 Dug Gap Road-apt. 1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alexandra Breann Stennett, 28, 154 Halls Valley Road, Rome, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Charles Tucker Sumner, 23, 877 Manis Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Billymack Farrell McAlpin, 28, 16172 Old Lock 15 Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and tag light required.
• Debra Newton Prevesk, 66, 290 Pixie Way, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, six counts of third-degree cruelty to children and two counts of disorderly conduct.
• Randal Walkey Jr., 31, 5135 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and lights and other equipment on bicycles violation.
