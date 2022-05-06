Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.