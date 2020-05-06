Area Arrests for May 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Maria Franchesca Gordon, 30, 860 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Colton Ray Jones, 18, 413 Cattleman Drive-8, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and loitering/prowling.
• Daniel Eric Pimentel, 26, 1688 Desota Trail, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a valid license, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and three counts of felony probation violation.
• Gavin Curtis Guinn, 23, 193 Wildwood Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and loitering/prowling.
• Jon Michael Johnson, 42, Winchester, Kansas, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Jennifer Teale Summey, 49, 1108 Percheron Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Michael Troy West, 46, 9327 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
