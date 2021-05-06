Area Arrests for May 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Charles Miller, 43, 1178 Highway 225 S.-140, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Richard William Flowers, 38, 4156 Highway 225 N.-38, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Sergio Fraire-Espino, 31, 2903 Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession to distribute cocaine, possession of a schedule 4 substance and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Earl Maurice Johnson, 42, 801 N. 39th Ave., Lauderhill, Florida, was charged Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service with fugitive from justice (Leon County, Florida).
• Bartley Eric Mann, 46, 1908 Brady Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, simple battery (family violence) and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Esdraleon Gerard Montgomery, 57, 1004 May St.-36, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Jonathan David Pacheco, 28, 229 S. Grade Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment.
• Edgar Garcia, 26, 719 Woodland Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
