Area Arrests for May 8/9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cecylia Renee Bartlett, 47, 114 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lloyd David Beck, 60, 1099 Norton Bridge Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Cassandra Rebecca Blue, 45, 949 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alicia Anna Carter, 33, 609 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Augustine Matthew Galvan, 23, 413 Hill Road-5, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• David Michael Goswick, 71, 130 Bryant Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, hit and run, following too closely and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Darlene Faye Hatmaker, 52, 903 Liddell St.-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Calvin Elliotte Henshaw, 42, 126 Welch Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Nealey Faye Jackson, 41, 300 N. Fifth Ave.-7, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Ryan Scott Kendrick, 36, 230 Hallow Rock Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shanna Christeen Krahn, 45, 2306 Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ermon Bud Mulkey, 39, 718 Cedar Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Veronica Sanchez, 22, 79 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of battery/simple battery (family violence), felony theft by taking and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Christopher Eric Webb, 47, 5007 Village Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Tracy Shawn Parks Jr., 29, 2666 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of sale of meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ashton Alex Shepherd, 17, 406 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, loitering/prowling and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
