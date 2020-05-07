Area Arrests for May 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sharon Lynn Crowe, 57, 534 Norry Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and criminal trespass.
• Chastain Taylor Love, 27, 797 Fielding St.-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, and discharging a firearm while under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
• Sonya Joy Masingale, 28, 254 Kinnett Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Michael Miller, 30, 441 Plainview Drive-B203, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christy Marlane Sproles, 41, 173 Lillian Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hydy Barrett, 27, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-523, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Carlos Adrian Garcia, 19, 213 Westwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sell marijuana, and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Xzavier Lavez Nelson, 38, 117 Sunray Drive N.W.-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, battery (family violence), and criminal trespass.
• Troy Thomason, 55, 510 Cherry Mill Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.