Area Arrests for May 9-10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kayla Hinton Cunningham, 46, 9023 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Dustin Blake Fowler, 30, 195 Carter Stealey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Billie Nichole Manis, 35, 209 Griffin St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and aggravated stalking.
• James Edward McCracken, 47, 1106 Brookwood Lane-27, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Anna Alisha O'Dell, 35, 699 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of meth.
• Robert Lee Brown Jr., 44, 703 Peek Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Courtney Marie Dalton, 31, 3330 Lion Springs Road, Sevierville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Edelfo DeLeon-Juarez, 23, 516 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Olivia Diaz, 26, 903 W. Crawford St.-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Sibyl Michelle Eaves, 52, 420 Coffey Church Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Brandi Elizabeth Nichols, 36, 1170 New Hope Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Manuel Dejesus Palomo Jr., 23, 47 Shadow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, running a red light and failure to dim headlights.
