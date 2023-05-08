Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 34-year-old Atlanta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 21-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 52-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sexual battery and disorderly conduct.
• A 28-year-old Atlanta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• A 53-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, DUI and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
• A 43-year-old LaFayette man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of hydrocodone.
• A 52-year-old Cohutta man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• A 39-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to public property.
• A 34-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and failure to maintain lane.
• A 46-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Cohutta man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• A 34-year-old Champaign, Illinois, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 33-year-old Summerville man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 42-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, drugs to be kept in the original container, DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and contraband across guard lines.
• A 29-year-old Ellijay man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with following too closely and DUI (endangering a child under 14).
