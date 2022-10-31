Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Erik Michael Clifton, 23, 187 Eagles Way, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of simple battery (family violence).
• Mitchell Martin Larmon, 58, 114 Center Hill Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a scheduled 2 controlled substance and loitering and prowling.
• Misty Ranea Sitton, 40, 259 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property, battery and simple battery against a person who is 65 years or older or pregnant.
• Bobby Shaun Pack, 38, 427 Southern Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Leah Merari Cedillo, 23, 1022 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, seat belt violation (children 5 and younger) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Amanda Rechelle Keith, 36, 81 Liberty Church Road, Tennga, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with false report of a crime, false statements and writings (concealment of facts) and first-degree forgery.
• Nathan Allen Lewis, 36, 198 Crabtree Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Duane Laverne McBroom, 71, 257 Jackson Kinnamon Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Christian Morales, 24, 1413 Kammi St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
• Elizabeth Ann Steele, 41, 4044 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Amorious Trevor Mathew Bonapart, 38, 306 Hightower Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Stacey Marie Coker, 37, 1416 Straightcut Road, Rock Springs, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kenneth Steven Ford, 27, 1832 Lawson Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Esteban Garcia-Vazquez, 41, 1790 Tahoe Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license, hit and run, and following too closely.
• James Timothy Saine, 47, 218 Stackstone Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony escape and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Demetrius Shantrell Tell, 41, 2252 44th Ave., Meridian, Mississippi, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kevin Lamar Walraven, 42, 150 Haley Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Bernard Albritton, 61, 231 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Louis Nelson Carter Jr., 42, 101 McCauley St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon), terroristic threats and acts, and battery (family violence).
• Bernie Christopher Fulfer, 48, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Edis Krnjic, 36, 238 Bethany Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Alan Mendoza, 24, 420 Barbara Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jerome Allen Ridley, 39, 404 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and felony probation violation.
• Bryan Anthony Bell, 29, 434 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with simple assault, criminal trespass, felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Josue Cruz, 21, 1727 Lanier St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driver to exercise due care: proper use of phones and radios, and failure to yield.
• Jason Leon Gates, 46, 149 Hill Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
• Austin Dante Leon, 21, 871 Tilton Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Yesenia Ruedas, 17, 2912 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Tony Vincent Cowart Jr., 42, 3219 Harlan Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Honorio Aniceto Mendez-Jimenez, 37, 1424 Bay Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.