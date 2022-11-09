Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Bridgette Nicole Bowen, 28, 624 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gregory Henry Scott Dale, 53, 108 Hill Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Leanna Autumn Duckett, 31, 82 Layton Lane, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Chrissy Lynn McBryear, 40, 1708 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Parsons, 36, 2116 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Johnny Ray Parsons Jr., 32, 2116 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Heath Austin Sexton, 21, 1595 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Rickey Wright, 47, 5401 Old National Highway-2202, College Park, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
• Angel Ivan Ramirez, 29, 1555 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
