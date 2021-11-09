Area Arrests for Nov. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Ray Lecroy, 33, 366 Murray Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Rayna Olivia Self, 20, 717 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, contraband across guard lines and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ezra William Tejeda, 24, 4956 Old Federal Road N.-C, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
• Jessica Bishop, 37, 159 Pannell Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph William Chastain, 38, 275 Hooker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and conducting crime as a gang employee.
• Allison Marie Dickerson, 47, 315 N. Frederick St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Jake Dyer, 28, 1896 Raburn Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children and simple battery (family violence).
• Brian Patrick Neill, 32, 23 Homewood Drive, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Thomas Roy Parks, 61, 453 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery and exploitation/inflict pain to deprive essential services to a disabled person, elder person or resident.
• Ricky Shane Pigman, 33, 4720 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, felony tampering with evidence and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Edward Allen Robinson, 26, 315 Whitehead Circle, Duluth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• James Everette Robinson, 26, 3817 Old Norcross Road, Duluth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Derrick Lee Tester, 43, 1806 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
