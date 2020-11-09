Area Arrests for Nov. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Daniel Brooks, 23, 591 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), false statements and writings/concealment of facts, simple assault, two counts of sexual battery and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Danielle Starr Branson, 21, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Nathan Hodge, 35, 4156 Highway 225 N.-Lot 16, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Eugene Cameron Lawson, 37, 923 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with impersonating a public officer or employee, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and disorderly conduct.
• Krystle Denise Meeks, 37, Beersheba Springs, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office as a fugitive from justice (from Franklin County, Tennessee).
• David James Holcomb, 51, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI.
• Miguel Godinez Oscar Domingo-Pascual, 43, 1935 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, duty upon striking fixed object and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Billy Ray Payton, 38, 1743 Riverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (other weapon), battery (family violence) and cruelty to children — allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence.
• Brian Jacob Benoit, 30, 249 Tabby Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, battery, battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI.
• James Brown, 33, 9132 Brewers Road, Villa Rica, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Silvia Gonzalez, 23, 824 Heritage Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• Lazoro Hernandez, 36, 114B Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• Savannah Arnold Morrison, 33, 147 Stonecrest Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, two counts of DUI — endangering a child, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Susan Elizabeth Ogle, 54, 620 N. Third Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Marty Stephen Souther, 26, 4684 Ladd Springs Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (multiple substances).
• Kevin Leonel Torres-Padron, 19, 304 Roberts Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, improper exhaust (prevent noise, smoke, fumes), safety belt violation (adults 18 and older) and violation of a class D driver's license.
