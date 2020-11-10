Area Arrests for Nov. 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Elizabeth May Carroll, 26, 462 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

• Desiderio Charles Duarte, 35, 1381 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

• James Oscar Higgins, 39, 221 Shady Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.

• Rebecca Elizabeth Higgins, 40, 221 Shady Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you