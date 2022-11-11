Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration.
The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Lee Ellis, 37, 402 Peachtree Circle, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Austin Herlen, 31, 2211 Rocky Face Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Latoya Danielle Hicks, 30, 117 Moonlit Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Stephen Mason Kendrick, 24, 6061 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Rayburn Ray Smolik Jr., 27, 435 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Shawn Edward Davis, 36, 601 Cockburn St.-C1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with aggravated assault (weapon) and felony probation violation.
• Venessa Martha Martinez, 37, 121 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Travis Alan Oneal, 30, 108 Montgomery Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Dayshon Whetstone, 25, Suburban Semi Stay-205, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
