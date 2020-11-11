Area Arrests for Nov. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aaliyah Jade Bowers, 20, 111 Nordic Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
• Crystal Nell Byars, 34, 197 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe); improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; driving without proof of insurance; possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Joe William Carroll, 46, 2706 Craigtown Road, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without proof of insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked and removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle.
• Anthony Ray Chastain, 52, 2165 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation and two counts of simple battery.
• Erica June Pace, 37, 31 Almond Circle, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Travis Kyle Saylor, 34, 1171 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Anthony Dewayne Cloer, 39, 150 Bowen Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Heath Hershel DeFoor, 48, 4891 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
