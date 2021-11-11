Area Arrests for Nov. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sherry Michelle Barnett, 52, 1519 Rocky Face Railroad St., Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Daniel Isac Castillo, 21, 100 S. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• James Allen Fugate, 27, 5831 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Elvis Cash Lackey, 35, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Earnest Lee Latimer, 46, 261 Twin Lakes Road-203, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Luther Ray Norris, 55, 9666 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jasmina Elizabeth Posada, 34, 222 Foxes Grove Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe).
• William Henry Thompson II, 49, 300 N. Fifth Ave.-12, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Anastasia Wright, 26, 7520 Roundtree Ave., Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 2 drug, trafficking in meth, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Sierra Lowe, 22, 259 Countrywood Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery, giving false information to a law officer, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, taillights violation, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.