Area Arrests for Nov. 13/14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Wayne Blue, 23, 59 Kelly Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Carl James Creason, 38, 149 East Lane, Crossville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• James Larry Day III, 23, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), sale of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Trey Shane Eades, 31, 2111 Frances Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Keionce Dejuna Lovelace, 30, 701 Fourth Ave.-20, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Eugene Putnam, 35, 387 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Kaitlyn Fowler, 26, 4156 Highway 225 N.-Lot 80, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.