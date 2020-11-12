Area Arrests for Nov. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Daniel Joseph Usrey, 41, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Charles Blake Bearden, 48, 200 Shirley Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with rape (strongarm), aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.

