Area Arrests for Nov. 14-15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christan Marie Mauldin, 32, 605 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), misdemeanor failure to appear, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Mark Medrano, 26, 215 Goldenrod Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation, possession of a schedule 1/2 synthetic narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 1 synthetic narcotic and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury (the injuries were minor).
• Douglas Edward Morgan, 41, 1605 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to report an accident, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
