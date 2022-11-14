Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence.
An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Telisha Mae Langston, 37, 2244 Kerr Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 8, by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Latasha Michelle Madden, 42, 41 Steven St., Summerville, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 8, by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with drugs to be kept in the original container, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and loitering and prowling.
• Kevin Wesley Sitton, 53, 2259 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 8, by the Chatsworth Police Department with brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights, possession of hydrocodone and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Richard Edward Baatz Jr., 33, 261 Park Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation, seat belts violation, DUI and speeding.
• Ronnie C. Gee II, 44, 8181 Mustang Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances) and open container violation.
• Donald Stewart Greeson III, 23, 1013 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery (gun) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• Franklin McKinnley King, 25, 354 Kinnett Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Austin Dante Leon, 22, 871 Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Tyler McKinney, 23, 5708 Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• William Thomas Moss Jr., 52, 949 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, striking a fixed object, driving with a suspended or revoked license, two counts of criminal trespass (family violence), battery/simple battery (family violence) and two counts of second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Bobby Glenn Sherrill Jr., 51, homeless, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and felony obstruction of a firefighter by threat/violence.
• Pamela Chris Winkler, 49, 164 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Lynn Maddox, 31, 452 Baxter Road-D, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jose Edwardo Perez, 27, 165 Horseshoe Way-A201, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Justin Craig Turner, 40, 10629 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by taking and felony theft by taking.
• Cenobio Castaneda Barrientos, 32, 214 Yardlie St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license, seat belts violation and DUI.
• Kaleb Clay Boling, 32, 178 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Gayla Skye Burgin, 31, 1072 Old Powder Springs Road, Atlanta, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, second-degree forgery, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
• Rosa Chavez-Chaparro, 33, 208 Arnold Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Carlos Fernando Gloria, 19, 143 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Kevin Jacob Holsomback, 26, 544 Redwine Cove Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Misael Humberto-Juarez, 24, 312 Meeting St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Joseph Everett Charles Lee, 33, 321 Mercer Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of second-degree criminal damage to private property and reckless driving.
• Chandler Louis Nichols, 23, 144 Sporting Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Jesus Valerio Reynoso-Mendez, 44, 215 W. Matilda St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• Quintus Deon Riley, 50, 5121 Sane Drive, Stone Mountain, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Wilson Scott Tatum, 19, 1398 Sheryl Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Kylee Shea Ward, 23, 544 Redwine Cove Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Kellie Michelle Frye, 39, 1316 Winton Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Justin Anselmo Lopez, 33, 1801 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Randy Lane Stone, 45, homeless, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• David Leon Taylor, 45, 92 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with failure to obey a traffic control device, seats belt violation, DUI and open container violation.
