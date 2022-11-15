Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kristen Leah Annear, 40, 800 Hickory Knoll-612, Canton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Sheril Brooks, 42, 2629 Tunnel Hill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Gary Lee Harris, 51, 1716 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tommy Dewayne Hicks, 44, 1239 Derby Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Rafael Llauger-Gonzalez, 39, 1320 E. Morris St.-219, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Joseph Christian Palmer, 28, 86 Bonneville Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Wyatt Teggun Smith, 31, 115 Arthur Road, Cisco, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstructed view and driving without a valid license.
• Robert Christopher Young, 48, 2955 Sugar Creek Road, Blue Ridge, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
