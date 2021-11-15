Area Arrests for Nov. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Courtney Dandre Barnett, 41, 1985 Rambling Drive-317, Atlanta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Darion Lavone Chalk, 37, 819 Frazier Drive-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mallerie Anne Curnalia, 24, 507 Learning Way-A, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kristin Cierra Fortenberry, 29, 1005 Baker Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Calvin McMahan, 55, 154 Watson Drive, Maryville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check), felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Terel Allen Russell, 26, 134 Memorial Drive, Trion, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of heroin and felony probation violation.
• Gary Tidwell, 35, 1206 Sane Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Joseph William Autry, 36, 106 Stonewall St., Cartersville, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Eddie Earl Cox Jr., 34, 3722 Wilcox Blvd., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jason Drew Keith, 36, 139 Cochran Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jason Matthew Maddron, 35, 1105 Dressage Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Rhonda Yvette Rhymer, 52, 447 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Terry Elaine Cooper, 61, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-270, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property.
• Tre'juan Amaru Farmer, 18, 65 Alred St., Summerville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and running a red light.
• Jeffery Thomas Hill, 40, 605 Bahamas Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Antonio Temaile Little, 30, 817 Silver Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Eric Puentes, 34, 133 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property.
• Brandon Jesse Singleton, 30, 228 Davis Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Kasey Nickole Chambers, 21, 949 Carters Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and tag light violation.
• William Henery Harrison, 51, 103 S. Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Steven James Smith, 28, 1162 Henry Gallman Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.