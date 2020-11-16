Area Arrests for Nov. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Kurtis Griffin, 33, 128 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with no proof of insurance, possession of meth, registration and license plate requirement violation and lighted headlights/other lights required a half hour after sunset to a half hour before sunrise violation.
• Elvis Cash Lackey, 34, 505 Middleton Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle) and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Chrisanna Nicole Mooring, 38, 1885 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle).
• David Alan Winkler, 36, 51 W. Riley St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle) and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Austin Paul Gulledge, 27, 3 Brothers Lane-317, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jennifer Owenby Huggins, 44, 3250 Rolling Meadows Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Steven Allen Jackson, 57, 1313 May St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag or decal and hit and run.
• Jacob Dylan Patterson, 22, 631 Robinson Road-C, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Robert Smartt, 49, 661 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Anthony Charles Gordy, 22, 901 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• Bryant Johnson, 47, 1054 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, improper stopping/parking on roadway and driving without a valid license.
• Eric Rodriguez, 42, 1178 Highway 225 S.-111, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and criminal trespass.
• Arianna Michelle Allen, 22, 70 W. County Road 500 S., Clayton, Indiana, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with first-degree forgery, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Zachary Michael Allen Asher, 22, 200 E. Campus Blvd., Danville, Indiana, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with first-degree forgery, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI (drugs), improper passing on the right/passing on the shoulder of a roadway, reckless driving, a safety belts violation, running a red light, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, improper lane change or usage, failure to use signal, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and texting while driving.
• Kayla Michelle Austin, 25, 186 Patterson Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with driving without insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Travis Wayne Bray Jr., 28, 2505 Oak St., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
• Derrick Cooper, 58, 310 Rowena St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
• Luis Alejandro Montejano, 23, 92 Clear Lane, Ellijay, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, speeding and a safety belts violation.
• Selina Marie Smith, 33, 836 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Tyler Upton, 30, 21-B Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Treavor Edwin Warren, 48, 3729 Catalpa Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, giving false information to a law officer, two counts of speeding, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, a safety belts violation and fugitive from justice (the Tennessee Department of Corrections).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.