Area Arrests for Nov. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Anita Kay Baldwin, 50, 230 Henderson St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Elizabeth May Carroll, 27, 462 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Marcus Brindle Epperson, 27, 130 Barney Pierce Road Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, contraband across guard lines and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Lucy Elizabeth King, 31, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-310, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jeremy Lee Marlow, 30, 90 Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Brandon Clay Williams, 33, 58 Lakeshore Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
