Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeffery Wayne Branson, 36, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Zachary Owen Early, 29, 5105 McDonald Road, McDonald, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Alexander Collins Easterly, 27, 59 Polk Circle-A, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Yoshiel Fabelo, 42, 33 Cole St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe) and hit and run.
• Logan Skyler Hartshorn, 29, 3813 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Louis Purdy II, 38, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony criminal use of an article with an altered ID, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Courtney Kristen Smith, 30, 704 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Tremaine Mykel Higginbothem, 32, 1427 David Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, sale of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent and by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.