Area Arrests for Nov. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tristen Charles Knight, 18, 718 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling), second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence), second-degree criminal damage to property (private), criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, four counts of misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny and two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Albert Jack Stafford III, 49, 4283 Rue Antoinette, Stone Mountain, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Matthew Wade Tidwell, 38, 145 Killian Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
