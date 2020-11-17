Area Arrests for Nov. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Tylor Odell Adams, 26, 144 Seward Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Scotty Bryan Cassell, 40, 446 Horseshoe Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Robert Lee Russell, 48, 4772 Treetop Lane, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and battery.

• Mildred Delaine White, 24, 558 Union Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you